Love your Home

Photo courtesy of High Country Conservation

Interested in DIY Actions? Every day, you can save energy. Here are five tips to get you started right away. Set the temperature on your water heater to 120°. Run your dishwasher and washing machine in the afternoons or evenings to avoid local peak energy use time between 6-9 a.m. Inspect your attic access to make sure the opening is sealed and insulated. Keep your blinds open during sunning hours to warm the house in winter, close them in summer to keep it cool Clear your vents and dust to increase airflow and improve air quality. Visit xcelenergy.com/Tips for more ideas.

Photo courtesy of High Country Conservation

Xcel Energy and the High Country Conservation Center are partners to help you improve the comfort of your home — and benefit the environment.

They have been working together since 2015 to power Summit County in a way that protects the natural environment, secures Summit County’s energy future and fosters a culture of environmental and social responsibility.

This effort started seven years ago by convening representatives from across Summit County to develop an Energy Action Plan. The plan identifies goals, strategies and resources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and increase renewable energy production. The Energy Action Plan also served as a foundation for a broader community Climate Action Plan that was released in 2019.

You can support these efforts, too. With more people visiting and moving to Summit County, Xcel Energy is experiencing increased demand for natural gas. Residents can take action to keep bills as low as possible and help manage natural gas demand. Here are three things you can do right now:

Participate in Xcel Energy’s energy-saving rebate programs

Now through April 2023, Xcel Energy is offering double the standard rebate amount on select energy efficiency upgrades for your home. From HVAC equipment, insulation, air sealing, water heaters and cellular shades to faucet aerators, EV charging and refrigerator recycling, Xcel Energy has a rebate that will fit your needs.

Visit xcelenergy.com/SummitCounty for more information on equipment eligible for the bonus rebate. For a full list of Xcel Energy rebates, visit xcelenergy.com/HomeRebates .

Take advantage of free and discounted efficiency products

Drop by the High Country Conservation Center to pick up a free Specialty LED kit, which includes five types of LED bulbs (available while supplies last). Visit XcelEnergyStore.com for even more discounts on LEDs, thermostats, power strips, water saving products and more.

Sign up for a home energy assessment for an average savings of over $400 each year

High Country Conservation Center’s (HC3) Energy Smart Colorado program makes it easy for you to understand how your home uses energy. When you sign up for an energy assessment, HC3’s local team of energy experts will contact you to schedule and conduct your home visit. You’ll receive an extensive report that identifies energy upgrades, which will keep your home comfortable and running efficiently. They’ll even help you decide on top priorities for energy savings and the projects that best fit your budget.

Visit HighCountryConservation.org/Home-Energy-Audits or call (970) 668-5703 to schedule.

Photo courtesy of High Country Conservation

Why Does Xcel Energy Want to Reduce Energy Use?

Why would a company that earns money by selling energy encourage customers to use less energy? Xcel Energy is a regulated utility and is required to offer conservation programs to customers, but in addition, these rebates programs reflect Xcel Energy’s commitment to lead the Clean Energy Future . After all, saving energy benefits everyone. Customers benefit through reduced energy bills and greater comfort; the environment benefits from reduced resource use; and Xcel Energy benefits because it needs to build fewer power plants and natural gas infrastructure.

For more information, visit:

xcelenergy.com/COEnergyFuture