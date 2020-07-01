Loveland Pass closed due to fuel tanker rollover | SummitDaily.com
Loveland Pass closed due to fuel tanker rollover

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

A fuel tanker overturned on Highway 6 over Loveland Pass on Wednesday, July 1.
Courtesy of Bill Linfield

A fuel tanker rollover closed U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass on Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers and Summit Fire & EMS are responding to the scene. According to the tweet, individuals involved in the crash are injured.

The Summit Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

