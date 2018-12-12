Loveland Pass closed due to snow slide, will remain closed overnight

Colorado State Patrol’s Troop 1A covering Jefferson and Clear Creek counties posted on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m., on Wednesday evening that Loveland Pass is closed due to a snow slide on the east side.

Colorado State Patrol added that the pass will remain closed overnight until the Colorado Department of Transportation can perform mitigation in daylight.

The patrol also said that there will be a HazMat stage at the Eisenhower Tunnel portals and that traffic will be held and HazMats will be allowed through the tunnel at the top of each hour.

The Loveland Pass closure was just one of several across the High Country on Wednesday evening as a sudden, powerful storm system dropped heavy amounts of snow in many locations around the same time of nightfall, creating dangerous driving conditions across Summit County.