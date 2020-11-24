Loveland Pass closed due to weather

U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass is closed in both directions due to adverse weather conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will be allowed to use the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of the hour as traffic allows.

CDOT is asking residents around the state to minimize nonessential travel during the holiday week due to poor road conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers should expect slick and snowpacked conditions on High Country roads this week, which should create challenging trips between the Front Range and Western Slope, according to CDOT.

“We all have a duty to keep ourselves and each other safe, whether traveling or staying close to home,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a release. “If you are on the road, stay alert and avoid impaired driving at all costs — unfortunately the holidays can be a dangerous time for accidents. This year, please be extra cautious due to the severe COVID risk that many regions are experiencing right now.”