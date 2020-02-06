Loveland Pass to be closed for ‘extended period of time’ following head-on semi crash

Officials have closed U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass following a head-on crash between two semitrailers, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers are responding to the crash site along with crews from Summit Fire & EMS and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

No injuries have been reported, and no hazardous materials were released, according to State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard. Remillard noted that the big concern among officials is the trucks’ position in an avalanche path, and crews are working to get them out of the roadway as fast as possible.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.