Loveland Pass to close weekday nights for winter maintenance until at least mid-February

Loveland Pass will be closed overnight through mid-February for winter maintenance, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closures will be in place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, the department said in a news release. Trucks carrying hazardous materials will be escorted through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels on Interstate 70 at the top of each hour during the closures.

The nightly closures could be extended depending on the amount of snow accumulation and maintenance work needed to provide safe passage, the department said. For the latest information, visit COTrip.org.