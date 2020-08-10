Loveland provides update on 2020-21 ski season

Loveland Ski Area provided a preliminary plan update for the 2020-21 ski season amid COVID-19.

Courtesy photo Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area provided some insight into the upcoming ski season in its Aug. 5 update, which said the season will be “different” but that the ski area expects to open on time.

Ski area officials noted that cleaning and sanitation will increase in frequency and rigor and that physical distancing and masks will be required in indoor areas, base areas, lift mazes, on chairlifts and on shuttle buses.

Only related groups can ride together on chairlifts, there will be occupancy limits at indoor spaces and on shuttle buses, and Ski & Ride School will operate with reduced capacities. The ski area also noted that as many transactions as possible will be conducted online prior to arrival.

Loveland also is offering a 130-day guarantee for 2020-21 season pass products, which guarantees 130 days of operation during the 2020-21 winter season. A prorated credit toward a 2021-22 season pass will be offered for lost operating days due to a COVID-19 related closure or stay-at-home order. If a passholder does not use a 2020-21 season pass, a credit for the price of the pass can be used toward the purchase of a 2021-22 season pass.

Current season pass pricing is valid through Dec. 1. Pricing and additional information can be found at SkiLoveland.com/season-passes.