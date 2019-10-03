Loveland Ski Area and Copper Mountain start making snow, jump into race to open

FRISCO — Early Wednesday, Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area officially kicked off the race to open by firing up their snowmaking machines. Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area weren’t far behind. Loveland started making snow Wednesday night, and Copper joined soon after.

Snowmaking has begun! Snowmakers fired up the snowguns on Catwalk and Mambo last night. Forecast looks good and we will keep laying down the flakes as long as conditions permit. Get ready, we will be skiing soon!! #racetoopen #cowx pic.twitter.com/G7jWjBDkHD — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 3, 2019

Loveland started snowmaking on two of its beginner runs, Catwalk and Mambo, off the Chet’s Dream lift, which was built last year.

“We start up top where it’s colder and work our way down,” spokesman John Sellers said in reference to why the ski area chose the runs. “Our opening day runs are made up of Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run.”

The ski area plans to continue snowmaking over the weekend with forecasts that call for summit temperatures as low as 13 degrees.

Copper posted photos of recent snowmaking on its social media channels Thursday. Summit temperatures at Copper are forecast to be as low as 17 degrees Sunday.