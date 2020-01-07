Loveland Ski Area blood drive donates 69 units of blood

Loveland Ski Area's community blood drive provided enough donated blood to save up to 207 lives.

Courtesy photo Dustin Schaefer

LOVELAND SKI AREA — At Loveland Ski Area’s 3rd annual community blood drive, 69 units of blood were donated to save up to 207 lives, according to Vitalant, a nonprofit blood collection organization.

A total of 69 skiers, snowboarders and Loveland staff came out to donate blood at the Vitalant Blood Centers set up at the ski area on Monday, Jan. 6. Loveland gave everyone who donated blood a free lift ticket for the 2019-20 season and plans to continue the new blood drive tradition next year.