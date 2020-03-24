Loveland Ski Area closes uphill access after social media images show large weekend gatherings on Loveland Pass

A group of backcountry recreationists gathers on Loveland Pass last weekend.

Courtesy David Wolf

LOVELAND SKI AREA — Loveland Ski Area and the U.S. Forest Service have decided to close uphill access “for a period of time,” according to a news release from the ski area. The closure will begin just after midnight Tuesday.

The prohibition of uphill access comes after a weekend when people were shown congregating in large groups on Loveland Pass against state and county orders to maintain social distancing.

Loveland’s uphill closure follows that of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and Copper Mountain Resort. Loveland’s announcement cited Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.