Loveland Ski Area deploys snowcats ahead of the 2022-23 season

A snowcat pushes snow on one of the upper ski runs at Loveland Ski Area on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Loveland is hoping to open fro the season later this week or early next week.

Dustin Shaefer/Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area has broken out the snowcats for the 2022-23 winter season. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the trail maintenance crew at Loveland Ski Area started pushing snow on the upper part of the mountain.

Meanwhile the snowmaking team has been busy moving snow guns from the top of the mountain to the bottom. Temperatures are continuing to stay low, so the ski area officials say they have been able to make snow around the clock.

With snowcats now deployed on the upper part of the mountain, Loveland plans to focus on completing the bottom of the Mambo run and the last stretch of Homerun. A news release announced the ski area is trying hard to open later this week or sometime next week.

Last year, Loveland’s opening day was Oct. 30.