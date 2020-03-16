Loveland Ski Area announces end to ski season

Lifts are closed and parking lots are empty at Summit County ski areas, including Breckenridge Ski Resort, pictured here Sunday, March 15.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

DILLON — The 2019-20 ski season is officially over at Loveland Ski Area.

Following Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order Saturday night to close the state’s nearly 30 ski areas for one week, Summit County resorts notified guests and employees of the temporary closure. But at about 2 p.m. Monday, Loveland Ski Area announced it would close for the remainder of the season.

In a news release, the ski area explained that scheduled seasonal employees will receive up to three weeks of compensation in addition to their seasonal bonus and many will have the opportunity to work additional hours in the coming weeks. All will be paid this week during the government-mandated closure.

Loveland officials said the call center and ticket office will be closed through March 22. Its team will begin to process refund requests March 23, according to the release.

Now that the mountain is closed for the season, officials noted it is open to uphill access but reminded users that there will be no avalanche mitigation or emergency services.

All other local ski areas — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Resort — have announced closures only through March 22, when the situation will be reevaluated.

Vail Resorts, Loveland and Copper have announced that they have modified their cancellation policies and will work with guests on refunds or credits. All resorts are still working to determine what, if anything, they would offer passholders.

Meanwhile, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area stressed Saturday that it plans to reopen at some point. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said in a video posted to the ski area’s social media channels that the mountain’s typical season has about three months left and that the ski area will open again as soon as it “makes sense.”