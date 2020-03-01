Loveland Ski Area hosts Eagles Over Loveland event for veterans, family members and community supporters

75 Red White and Blue team members attended Loveland Ski Area's annual Eagles Over Loveland event.

Courtesy Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA — On Saturday, Feb. 29, Loveland Ski Area hosted 75 members of Team Red White and Blue — which consists of veterans, family members and community supporters — for the annual Eagles Over Loveland event. This year, there are two winter dates for the event, Feb. 29 and March 28. Team Red White and Blue works to connect veterans with their community through physical and social activity, according to a news release from Loveland Ski Area.

Event attendees were able to ski, snowboard or snowshoe and participate in a potluck lunch. Those interested in attending the March event can purchase tickets at TeamRWB.org/event/eagles-over-loveland-10/. Tickets are $25 for team members, and $30 for nonmembers and on the day of the event.