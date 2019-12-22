Loveland Ski Area opens two additional lifts

A skier heads down a run off Lift 4, a recently opened lift at Loveland Ski Area.

Courtesy John Sellers

LOVELAND SKI AREA — On Sunday, Dec. 22, Loveland Ski Area announced that the ski area has received 123 inches of snow for the season and opened Lift 4, which provides access to several intermediate runs. Currently, 11 of the 17 runs accessible by Lift 4 are open.

The ski area also announced that it would open Lift 8 for the season Monday morning. Lift 8 provides skiers and snowboarders with the western-most side of the mountain.

“It’s shaping up to be a great holiday week of skiing and snowboarding,” Loveland spokesman Dustin Schaefer wrote in an email.