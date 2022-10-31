Loveland Ski Area says it will open on Thursday, Nov. 3

Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2022-23 season on Nov. 3.

Loveland Ski Area/Courtesy photo

Lifts will open at 9 a.m. to begin the 2022-23 season. Lift operating hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays. The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run are set to be open this week.

“We have been waiting all summer for this and are excited to announce that Opening Day is finally here,” chief operating officer Rob Goodell said in a news release. “Our snowmaking team has done an incredible job preparing the mountain, and Mother Nature chipped in with some natural snow as well. We hope that’s a sign of things to come and look forward to the start of another great season at Loveland Ski Area.”

Last week, snow storms brought about 13 inches to Loveland Ski Area.