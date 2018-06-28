Loveland Ski Area seeks public’s help naming new lift

Loveland Ski Area is replacing Lift 1 with a high-speed detachable quad from Leitner-Poma of America this summer, and it's is going to need a new name.

That's where you come in. The old lift has been removed, and the ski area is currently digging the holes for the new towers.

"There is still a lot of work left to do, so stay tuned to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates," states a news release that asks what Loveland should name this new lift before it's ready to go on opening day of the 2018-19 season.

"We have a few ideas, but would love to hear from some loyal Lovelanders," the resort offers before asking anyone with naming ideas for Loveland's first high-speed lift, to go online to SkiLoveland.com/liftname/ and enter the suggestion.

If Loveland picks your name, the ski area will offer your choice of a season pass for the 2018-19 season or your very own chair from the old Lift 1.

If multiple people submit the same name that gets picked, the first person to submit his or her idea through the website will receive the prize. Participants may submit multiple entries. The deadline is July 16.