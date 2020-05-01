Loveland Ski Area shares passholder refund, renewal and discount details

Loveland Ski Area in March

Courtesy Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area on Friday morning announced new details regarding refunds, renewals and discounts for customers who lost out on part of their season due to the ski area’s early closure.

Beginning Tuesday, the Clear Creek County ski area on border with Summit County will begin offering 2020-21 season passes at 2019-20 rates. Loveland officials said they’ve also increased the renewal discount for 2019-20 passholders. In addition, all season passholders who purchased their 2019-20 season pass between Feb. 15 and March 14, when the ski area closed for the season, will have their season pass extended to the 2020-21 season.

Loveland’s also extended its purchase window and current pricing through Dec. 1. For next season, season-pass renewals for those ages 23-69 will be $359 compared with $439 for new passholders. Young adult (15-22) prices are $309 for new passholders and $249 for renewals, child (6-14) passes are $189 new and $159 for renewals, mid-week passes are $329 for new and $269 for renewals, and senior passes (70 and older) are $99.

Loveland also announced any unused lessons, including those with rental equipment and a lift ticket, will be honored next season. The ski area will start accepting these makeup reservations in November, and lessons must be taken before March 31, 2021.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information, including details about 3-Class Passes and Loveland Pass Cards, visit SkiLoveland.com/coronavirusupdate.