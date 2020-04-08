Loveland Ski Area to issue refunds for date-specific products

Loveland Ski Area is seen from Rookie Road off the top of Lift 9 at the Continental Divide in February 2019.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Loveland Ski Area officials gave an update in a Facebook post Wednesday regarding refunds, explaining that the ski area employees who will handle refunds will be working from home and processing refunds over the phone.

Refunds will be offered for date-specific products, such as lift tickets, rental packages and lessons through April 9. There will not be refunds for four-pack tickets, but four-packs that were purchased for the 2019-20 season can be redeemed throughout the 2020-21 season.

The post said the ski area is still working on accommodations for 2019-20 season passholders and that an update will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

The reservations center will handle refunds and can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 303-571-5580, extension 170.