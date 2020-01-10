Loveland Ski Area to open Lift 9, servicing top of Continental Divide

Loveland Ski Area is seen from Rookie Road off the top of Lift 9 at the Continental Divide in February 2019.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Summit and Clear Creek County’s pair of ski areas at the Continental Divide are opening lift service to above-timberline terrain this weekend.

At Loveland Ski Area, in Clear Creek County at the border of Summit County, Lift 9 will open Saturday for the season. Lift 9 transports skiers and snowboarders to the top of the Continental Divide. On Loveland’s social media channels Friday, a post reported that the double-black diamond Patrol Bowl terrain and the intermediate Rookie Road run will open Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, Loveland reported 1,120 acres of lift-served terrain open with a 37-inch base at midmountain and 144 inches of snow for the season.

Across the divide, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its social media channels Friday that it opened West Zuma terrain in the Zuma Bowl off the ski area’s back side.

As of Friday afternoon, 113 of 145 runs were open — including 90% of advanced terrain and 52% of double-black-diamond terrain — with a 41-inch base and packed-powder conditions.