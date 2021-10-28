Loveland Ski Area to open this weekend

Loveland Ski Area's mascot, Mayor Parker the Snow Dog, announces the ski area's October opening day.

Dustin Schaefer/Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area is the latest ski area to announce its opening day. Loveland will open for the season Saturday, Oct. 30 — 13 days earlier than last season.

Loveland is the third local ski area to open after Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort.

At Loveland, Chet’s Dream chairlift will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, bringing skiers and snowboarders to the opening day run, which is made up of three trails: Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run, according to a news release. The release noted that the ski area is opening with an 18-inch base.

“With some help from Mother Nature, our snowmaking team has done an incredible job getting the mountain ready, and we invite everyone to come join us for Opening Day on Saturday,” Loveland Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell said in a news release.

Once snowmaking on Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run is complete, snowmaking will be concentrated on Spillway and Richard’s Run. Once officially open, Loveland will spin its lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays.

Early season lift tickets, which can be purchased at SkiLoveland.com or at the ticket office, are $85 for adults and $35 for children ages 6-14.

Remaining opening days include Nov. 12 at Breckenridge Ski Resort and Nov. 22 at Copper Mountain Resort.