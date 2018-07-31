Loveland Ski Area’s new high-speed quad gets a name

Loveland Ski Area's new high-speed detachable quad has a new name, "Chet's Dream," courtesy of Terry Henningson, a season-pass holder and former ski patroller.

The handle honors the late Chester R. Upham, Jr., described as a visionary for the ski area who died Jan. 24, 2008, at age 82.

"Not everyone can dream big, but Chet Upham could," states a news release announcing the conclusion of a naming contest. "From the beginning Chet had a vision for Loveland that transcended what others had seen."

Upham became a partner in Loveland Ski Tow Company in 1956, and he soon convinced the other partners it was time to install what would become Loveland's first chairlift and only the third in Colorado.

He was a major force in the ski area's formative years, and Chet bought out the other partners in 1972. His family has owned and operated Loveland Ski Area ever since.

A contest to name the new lift was opened to the public. Nearly 3,000 entries were submitted, and Loveland's board of directors settled on Chet's Dream after reviewing the entries.

"I was on Loveland's Ski Patrol for a few years in the late nineties and had the pleasure of meeting Chet a few times," Henningson said in the release. "Because he was so passionate and played such a big role in developing Loveland into what it is today, I thought that this would be an appropriate way to honor his legacy."

For the winning submission, Henningson will get a chair from the old Lift 1 that's being replaced by the high-speed detachable quad.

Loveland Ski Area is tentatively scheduled to start making snow less than 60 days and open sometime in October.