Low Income Energy Assistance Program extended

The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Low Income Energy Assistance Program has extended benefits beyond the original April 30 deadline. The program is federally funded and provides heating assistance to households to help cover the cost of utility bills.

Department of Human Services Summit County Economic Security Programs Manager Janet Wolfson said in a news release that the program is expected to continue to accept applications into August.

Those interested can apply online at ColoradoPeak.Secure.Force.com, by calling 1-866-432-8435, or by picking up a paper application at the Summit County Health and Human Services office, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Summit County Elks Lodge Thursday night dinners, the Dillon Community Church or the Summit County Community and Senior Center.

The program subsidizes heating costs and provides assistance with equipment repair. To be eligible for benefits, people can have an annual income up to 60% of the state median income and an individual household monthly income not exceeding $2,371 per month, or $4,561 per month for a family of four.