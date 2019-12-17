Low temperatures sweep across Colorado mountains, but no records in Summit County

A frigid Tuesday morning view of Lake Dillon from Dillon Dam Road, as the temperatures struggled to make it into the double digits.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — On the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17, Summit County saw temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero, which was recorded near Keystone while Keystone itself was minus 16 degrees.

Another low point occurred near Blue River, where minus 18 degrees was reported. But none of these unofficial low temperatures have broken any Summit County records, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bernie Meyer. He noted that the recorded temperatures are not yet official, but he doesn’t suspect cold weather records have been set.

The wind chill factor adds another element to the cold. On Tuesday in Frisco, a 6 mph wind amounted to a wind chill factor as low as minus 2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The service predicts wind will continue at least through Thursday with gusts up to 18 mph.

While Summit County didn’t break any records for the cold, Park County did with a temperature of minus 44 degrees at Antero Reservoir. The low temperature isn’t a record for the month of December, but it is for the date of Dec. 17.

Luckily for those who aren’t keen on the below zero temperatures, the thermometer will only go up from here.

“This morning will be our coldest day of the coming week,” Meyer said. “The warmest day looks to be Sunday, where we’re looking at mid- to upper 40s.”

Meyer added that there will be a slow warmup throughout the week, with temperatures rising into the single digits Tuesday night. As for snow, Meyer reported that the forecast looks dry for the week and that the dry spell is expected to continue through at least Monday or Tuesday of next week.