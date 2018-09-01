Lucky ducks

Lucky ducksPhotos by Hugh Carey hcarey@summitdaliy.comSeptember 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Photos by Hugh Carey hcarey@summitdaliy.comSeptember 1, 2018Despite the Great Rubber Duck Race being canceled due to low water levels in the Blue River on Saturday, bounce houses did not disappoint children with different colors and shapes in Breckenridge. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsDepartures continue at Breckenridge Backstage Theatre with longtime artistic director resigningSummit Rescue saves woman stranded on Mount Royal in FriscoDriver in May’s fatal Breckenridge accident won’t be chargedUnable to locate witnesses, suspect in Frisco stabbing goes free