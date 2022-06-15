Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real to perform in Breckenridge in August; tickets sales start Friday
Another concert has been announced for Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Live@Riverwalk series. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will perform a blend of rock, country, soul, folk and R&B Sunday, Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17.
The band had success with 2019’s album “Turn Off The News (Build A Garden)” and followed that up with “A Few Stars Apart” in 2021. Lukas Nelson, son of country music legend Willie Nelson, is also known for his work on the critically acclaimed 2018 film “A Star is Born.”
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 the day of the show. The doors open at 7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
