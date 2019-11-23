Lynda Colety, owner of Moose Jaw, to be honored by Frisco Town Council

Lynda Colety has been serving up beers, burgers and smiles at the Moose Jaw on Main Street Frisco since 1973.

Summit Daily file photo

FRISCO — Frisco Town Council will be presenting Lynda Colety, the owner of Moose Jaw Food & Spirits in Frisco, with the Frisco’s Finest Award at the Frisco Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Colety, fondly known to locals as “Mama Moose,” opened Moose Jaw in 1973. She is being honored for her many years of hospitality for the people who have called the Jaw their late night port of call as well as for the retention of a staff that is more family than co-workers.

Colety’s steadfast devotion to her clientele and staff has earned her many accolades, including being named one of the best Mountain-Town ‘Dive’ Bars in the country.

Colety insists on Colorado-sourced beef served for the Jaw’s burgers, along with affordable drinks, pool and games to create a community spot where people can hang out, see friends and connect.

Long before being sustainability became fashionable, Colety moved from plastic to compostable and recycled products whenever possible. Colety also valued locally sourced beef before “farm to table” became a marketing tagline.

Colety also started the first town cleanup day in Frisco in 1975, when she asked a friend and Jaw regular from Waste Management to bring trash bins to Frisco Main Street.

The Frisco’s Finest Award was established to thank and honor residents who have made a difference in the community. At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, an award plaque will be presented to Colety naming her Frisco’s Finest, and Mayor Gary Wilkinson will speak about her contributions to the Frisco community.