’Made In Voyage’ ski film wins Best Short Film of the Year award

Cody Cirillo and Kellyn Wilson’s new ski movie “Made In Voyage” won the Best Short Film of the Year award at the annual Nordic Adventure Film Festival.

The Breckenridge born-and-raised local Cody Cirillo and girlfriend and fellow freeskier Kellyn Wilson created the 25-minute film after converting an old relic of a school bus into a home-on-wheels for them while traveling in search of skiing.