Maggie Cox receives Frisco’s Finest Award

Maggie Cox, left, stands next to Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen after receiving the Frisco’s Finest Award during the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14. Cox was recognized for her scope of volunteer work throughout the community.

Jefferson Geiger/Summit Daily News

The Frisco Town Council honored Maggie Cox with the Frisco’s Finest Award during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14. The award is presented to residents who’ve made the communities of Frisco and Summit County as a whole a better place to work, live and play.

“Thank you so much Maggie for all you’ve done,” Mayor Hunter Mortensen said.

Maggie Cox and her husband Jim moved to Colorado from Florida in 1986. She worked as a computer programmer and her first job was with the payment card company Diners Club International. She retired in 2003 and they moved from the Denver area to Summit County. Cox has volunteered with various organizations and at numerous events in the county, in addition to working part time in other community service jobs.

Cox started volunteering with the town of Frisco in June 2014 by helping the recreation department at athletic events and filling in at the tubing hill during busy holiday times. She then became a regular at events such as the Colorado BBQ Challenge, Town Cleanup Day and the Soup Cup Classic during Wassail Days.

Cox also helped bring Frisco’s community development department into the digital age by putting in more than 1,000 hours of work scanning and digitally filing old building and planning permit files. According to a news release, staff has described her as a kind, friendly, intelligent, motivating, inspiring and helpful part of the family.

Her volunteer work isn’t limited to just the confines of Frisco, however. Cox also volunteers at the Summit County Animal Shelter to help socialize cats for adoption. Other animal-focused aid includes being a member of the Summit County Animal Response Team to help evacuate animals in the community during an emergency and volunteering at charity events for the League for Animals and People of the Summit.

The cleanup mentality extends to a section of the Summit County recpath near Keystone, as well. There, Cox and her husband have adopted part of the path to maintain throughout the summer months for the past several years.

Over at the Summit County Library, Cox could be found at its book sales and processing new books. Her clerical duties have also been used helping out several medical organizations, such as Bristlecone Health Services, St. Anthony Keystone Mountain Clinic and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. She worked as the Summit County deputy coroner for a decade and put in volunteer work on top of her paid position.

Cox has also helped at the Summit County Community and Senior Center’s rummage sale and provided medical rides.

Lastly, Cox has spent several years working with Summit Fire & EMS alongside former chief Jeff Berino, a previous Frisco’s Finest recipient. She volunteered to curate and scan historical materials for the organization’s scrapbooks, digitize the department’s building plans and set off fireworks.

Cox said she volunteers because she likes to keep busy, and the variety keeps it interesting for her. She and her husband will be moving to Grand Junction at the end of September.

“Thank you all,” Cox said. “Frisco has been my favorite job for a number of years and I will miss the folks. Thank you for the honor.”