Majestic Mountain Tile & Stone selling turkeys to be donated to struggling families

Majestic Mountain Tile & Stone is selling deep-fried turkeys for Summit County residents to donate to struggling families or community members.

All purchased turkeys will go to a family in need, which can be chosen by the buyer or selected from a local database. The turkeys are being sold for $75. Purchasers can pick up the turkey to deliver it to a family in need or they can donate it anonymously to a chosen family.

Turkeys can be purchased at Bit.ly/32B1Bnf.