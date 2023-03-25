Majority of Colorado’s approved bills this legislative session are bipartisan

The Colorado Senate is more bipartisan than the House. Bills sponsored solely by Republicans rarely make it very far in the Democratic-controlled legislature. A state senator running for Denver mayor isn’t working on many measures thus far.

And despite partisan clashes at the Capitol, nearly all of the bills that have passed so far have been supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

Those are some of the takeaways from a Colorado Sun analysis of the nearly 500 bills introduced in the Colorado legislature through March 17, eight days after the midpoint in the state’s 120-day lawmaking term, which runs through May 8. The Sun also found that some groups of legislators vote in blocs and a few Democrats often vote against bills sponsored by members of their own party.

There is still plenty of debate to come, with new bills being introduced at the Capitol each day and nearly half of the measures already in the pipeline still awaiting action.

Roughly 46% of the 466 bills introduced through March 17 had yet to pass a floor vote in their original chamber. Only about 20% of measures have advanced through their original chamber, while another 20% of bills have passed both chambers and been sent to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for signature. Meanwhile, 14% of the bills introduced have been killed, with two-thirds of those measures sponsored solely by Republicans.

