Majority of young Coloradans are rent-burdened and want rent stabilization, new survey shows

Eliza Lucero, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, speaks to the gathering during a protest to demand that Colorado Lift the ban on rent control on the West steps of the State Capitol on March 5, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

A new survey details how Colorado’s rent prices keep the state’s young residents from seeking medical care, buying groceries and pursuing a college degree — and it found a majority of young Coloradans support rent stabilization policies.

The survey, released Monday by progressive youth advocacy organization New Era Colorado , polled 506 Coloradans between 18 and 34. and was weighted by gender, race, ethnicity, education and voter registration to match the characteristics of Colorado’s 18-to-34-year-old population, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau , according to New Era Colorado.

“We’re creating an environment in Colorado where we’re radicalizing young people to get involved in politics because if they can’t afford to live, pay their medical debt, their student loans, then people are going to start getting involved to change that,” said Tash Berwick, New Era Colorado political director.

A map produced by New Era Colorado using Census Bureau data illustrates a breakdown of Colorado counties by the number of young people cost-burdened by rent — paying more than 30% of their income toward housing, New Era Colorado said.

In Colorado’s 10 counties with the most young renters, at least 40% paid more than 30% of their income toward housing, New Era found, including 60% of young households in Boulder County, 52% in El Paso County and 42% in Denver.

Read the full story on DenverPost.com .