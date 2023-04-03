Make your favorite books come to life using Peeps with Summit County Library’s contest

Bilbo Baggins the Peep is pictured ahead of Summit County Library's literary diorama contest that will allow participants to bring their favorite books to life using Peeps as the characters.

Summit County Library/Courtesy photo

Summit County Library is hosting its first book-inspired Peeps diorama competition this April.

Participants can submit their diorama by April 15 to be considered for the Peep-le’s Choice Award, which will earn the artist a gift card. All ages can participate.

The Easter-candy staples can take the place of any of your favorite literary characters — like Eliza ‘Peep’ Bennet or Judie ‘Peep’ Jones — and puns are encouraged. The Peeps can be melted, molded and manipulated as necessary.

The diorama can be made with a shoebox or comparable item of a reasonable size, according to a contest announcement. One person must be able to carry it.

Each family can stop by any of Summit County’s three library locations and pick up a pack-of-peeps starter kit while supplies last.

Contact information, a title for the diorama and the names and ages of everyone who contributed can be dropped off with the completed works of art at the Main Library in Frisco or the South Branch Library in Breckenridge.

Voting will last one week after the contest deadline. The dioramas will be on display from April 17-22 for voting. A Peep-le’s Choice Award will be selected for two categories: kids and adults 18 or older. Gift cards for the winners will be announced Monday, April 24.