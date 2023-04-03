Make your favorite books come to life using Peeps with Summit County Library’s contest
Summit County Library is hosting its first book-inspired Peeps diorama competition this April.
Participants can submit their diorama by April 15 to be considered for the Peep-le’s Choice Award, which will earn the artist a gift card. All ages can participate.
The Easter-candy staples can take the place of any of your favorite literary characters — like Eliza ‘Peep’ Bennet or Judie ‘Peep’ Jones — and puns are encouraged. The Peeps can be melted, molded and manipulated as necessary.
The diorama can be made with a shoebox or comparable item of a reasonable size, according to a contest announcement. One person must be able to carry it.
Each family can stop by any of Summit County’s three library locations and pick up a pack-of-peeps starter kit while supplies last.
Contact information, a title for the diorama and the names and ages of everyone who contributed can be dropped off with the completed works of art at the Main Library in Frisco or the South Branch Library in Breckenridge.
Voting will last one week after the contest deadline. The dioramas will be on display from April 17-22 for voting. A Peep-le’s Choice Award will be selected for two categories: kids and adults 18 or older. Gift cards for the winners will be announced Monday, April 24.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.