MakeFrisco ice exhibit returns to Frisco Nordic Center

The MakeFrisco community arts group is bringing light to the winter season starting Saturday, Feb. 26, with FrozenFrisco.

The luminary ice exhibit will be displayed at the Frisco Nordic Center starting at the opening reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The FrozenFrisco outdoor ice display is aimed at giving hope through the winter season and engaging the community through public art.

The all-ice exhibit will feature a frozen living room with ice seating and tables as well as the individual works of community artists as they use ice as their medium.

The exhibit will remain at the Frisco Nordic Center for as long as weather conditions allow.

The Saturday reception will also serve as the kickoff for Summit Nordic Ski Club’s Eat, Ski and Be Merry event. The fundraiser is a candlelit ski from bonfire to bonfire with snacks, desserts and beverages along the way.

Tickets — which are $65 for adults, $20 for children and free for those 5 and younger — can be purchased in advance at SummitNordic-SkiClub.squarespace.com .