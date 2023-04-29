Makerspace at Silverthorne’s Art Spot to open Tuesday, May 2

The Art Spot, pictured, was approved by the Silverthorne Town Council in 2022. The makerspace was formerly the town's fire station and administrative space.

Steve Lauder/Town of Silverthorne

The makerspace inside Silverthorne’s Art Spot will be open to the public Tuesday, May 2, according to a news release from the town.

Located at 401 Blue River Parkway, the creative hub is designed to foster the arts in Silverthorne by offering creative space where artists can thrive and community members can experience the arts through programs, classes and events.

The makerspace is equipped with supplies and spaces for making art, teaching, learning and gathering. The space features a ceramic studio, eight pottery wheels, a kiln and supplies for woodworking, painting, drawing, jewelry making and printing.

Through the spring and summer, the Art Spot is programmed with a variety of classes for everyone, including kids clay camps, flower arranging for teens and adults, beginner ceramics, candle making, painting and more, the release states. Some classes will be taught in Spanish.

The Art Spot also provides a platform and retail space for local artists to showcase and sell their work, collaborate with other artists and generate a second income through teaching, according to the town of Silverthorne. The Art Spot’s four art-focused tenants include The Frosted Flamingo, Simple Art Studio, Melissa Michel and the Glaze Spot: A Paint Your Own Pottery Studio.

Visitors of all ages can visit the Art Spot for free, purchase a one-time pass to use the makerspace, register for a class, or become a member to enjoy additional benefits, the release states. The Art Spot is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.