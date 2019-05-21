Makin’ the most of May-uary: Scenes from Summit County’s remaining open ski areas, resorts

To use a term that’s been popular all across Summit County this month, what a “Mayuary” it has been.

Through portions of this month, conditions have felt more like January than May for much of the county, namely up at Summit’s two ski spots that remain open: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Up near the Continental Divide, A-Basin reported a half-foot of snow overnight Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and 9 inches in the past three days, for a base of 79 inches and powder conditions. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Basin had the majority of its terrain open off of all of the ski area’s primary lifts, including most everything outside of the Steep Gullies, West Zuma and the Montezuma Bowl’s hike-back terrain. The Basin also expected an additional 2-4 inches to fall throughout the day and into the night.

“Excellent day to put the golf clubs and bikes away and pull out the boards,” A-Basin said on its online snow conditions page early Tuesday morning. “The skiing will be outstanding. … Whichever run you so desire will not let you down as it all is full of adventure.”

A-Basin has already announced that it will remain open after its originally scheduled closing day, June 2, for a weekend of skiing June 7-9, with the possibility for remaining open for subsequent weekends deeper into the year.

Over at Breckenridge — in the ski resort’s first season remaining open through Memorial Day via its month-long “Spring Finale” celebration — the Vail Resorts property reported 9 inches of new snow overnight from Monday evening into Tuesday morning and 10 inches in the last 24 hours, for a base depth of 71 inches and 451 inches of total snowfall thus far this ski season. The ski resort also anticipated 4-5 inches of new snow through the day Tuesday and an additional 1-2 inches overnight into Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Breckenridge had most all of its terrain open on Peaks 6 and 7, including Peak 7’s bowls. Along with running the Zendo, Kensho and Independence SuperChairs on Peaks 6 and 7 on Tuesday, later on Breckenridge opened lift-serviced skiing within Peak 8’s Alpine terrain off of the T-Bar and Imperial Express SuperChair.

Breckenridge plans to remain open with lift-serviced skiing and riding through Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, though skiers and riders currently do not have access to the BreckConnect Gondola. As such, skiers and riders commuting to the mountain from downtown Breckenridge must take resort buses, which will continuously loop between Breck Station and Peak 7 throughout the day during operating hours.