Malt and music combine for the 23rd annual Bluegrass and Beer Festival

Colorado’s longest running beer and bluegrass festival returns to Keystone this weekend. On Aug. 3 and 4, more than 40 craft breweries will showcase their drinks as 14 national and regional bluegrass acts play tunes on three stages for the 23rd annual Bluegrass and Beer Festival.

This year’s lineup includes Local Folk, The Pine Beatles, Sugar & The Mint, Ground Score, The Mighty Pines, Grass It Up, Chain Station, Oakhurst, Woodbelly, Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Peter Rowan, Larry Keel Experience and Lindsay Lou.

Participating local breweries include Dillon Dam Brewery and The Bakers’ Brewery, along with Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, New Terrain Brewing Company, Ratio Beerworks and others. New Belgium Brewing Company also will be on-site for a seminar and cornhole championship.

Day passes start at $40. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com to purchase.