Man arrested after allegedly flashing gun at another driver twice on I-70 during road rage incident in Summit County

Deputies arrested a driver who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver twice during a road rage incident on Interstate 70 on Monday, April 17, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with felony menacing after law enforcement officers took him into custody during a traffic stop, a Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Deputies reported that they discover a Springfield Hellcat handgun and a box of 9 mm ammunition in his vehicle.

Around 5:20 p.m., another man called 911 to report the driver of a maroon Toyota Sequoia had flashed a gun at him, the incident report states. The reporting party later told law enforcement officers that the confrontation began while he was driving eastbound on I-70 near Frisco and accidentally cut off the Sequoia when the lanes began to merge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After being cut off, the driver of the Toyota Sequoia reportedly pointed two fingers resembling a gun out the window at the other man, who laughed. The man told law enforcement officers the driver of the Toyota Sequoia then pointed an actual pistol at him, according to the incident report.

The reporting party said he was in fear of his life as the driver of the Toyota Sequoia started pointing the barrel of the gun up and down, in a motion resembling the gun being fired and recoiling, the report states.

Both continued driving until the Toyota Sequoia took Exit 205 to Silverthorne, when the other man told investigators the driver again pointed the gun at him, according to the incident report.

A law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota Sequoia minutes later and the driver told investigators he had pointed a “spray nozzle” at the other driver after almost being forced off the road, the incident report states.

But the driver later admitted to law enforcement officers that he had actually pointed the gun investigators had found in his vehicle at the other driver, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was reportedly apologetic.