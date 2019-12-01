Man arrested after shooting in Dillon Valley West condominium

An investigation was launched following a disturbance in the Dillon Valley West condominium that involved in an assault and shooting. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that the sheriff responded to the disturbance at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at a Dillon Valley condominium.

The release said there were five individuals involved who appeared intoxicated and were making derogatory comments towards each other. Maxwell Murphy Blank was assaulted by Tanner Randall Hall and the two were separated temporarily by the other individuals. Blank armed himself with a handgun as he reported fearing for his safety.

Hall then reportedly broke into the room where Blank was and the two struggled over control of the handgun. More than one round was fired by Blank. When deputies arrived Hall had left the condominium.

Hall was contacted around 3 a.m. where he was found in his condominium with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was arrested and taken to Saint Anthony’s Summit Medical Center for treatment before being transported to the Summit County Detention Facility.

Hall was booked on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, menacing, bias-motivated crime, criminal mischief, violation of bond conditions and violation of protection order.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.