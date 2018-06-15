Man dies after getting buried at Granby construction site

A man who was buried Thursday morning at a construction site at Granby Ranch has died, according to Granby police.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was working inside a trench on a condominium project in front of Base Camp One at Granby Ranch when the trench collapsed. Another worker had stepped away for a few minutes and came back to find the man buried and called 911. Dirt and other earth material had covered him, according to Granby police. It's not yet known how much dirt was on top of him.

Emergency crews began digging the man out at around 10 a.m. and recovered him at 10:17 a.m. The man was unresponsive as crews immediately began to administer CPR. He was then switched to a Lucas CPR device that delivers automatic compression. He was transported to Middle Park Medical Center-Granby where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, commonly known as OSHA, has been notified, according to Granby police. They will conduct a parallel investigation into the incident.

Grand County EMS, Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand Fire and other first responders responded to the scene.