Man dies in avalanche debris on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park

Search and rescue crews ascend Mount Meeker in Dreamweaver Couloir at Rocky Mountain National Park during a lull in the snowstorm Sunday in an attempt to locate a man’s body after an avalanche took place around 9 a.m. on May 29.

National Park Service/Courtesy photo

A man is dead and two are injured following an avalanche and rockfall near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker Sunday around 9 a.m.

The man’s body was recovered around 5:15 p.m. Sunday after winter weather conditions delayed teh search, Rocky Mountain National Park reports state.

One of the injured individuals was airlifted around 2 p.m. during a lull in the winter storm. A Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base flew him to Upper Beaver Meadows before he was transferred to another air ambulance, which took him to Medical Center of the Rockies.

The third individual suffered minor injuries and was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at 4:15 p.m. She was reportedly transferred by ground to receive further care.

The names, ages and hometowns of the individuals have not been released as of deadline Tuesday. The information was withheld to allow family members to be notified.

Rescue teams worked in terrain above 11,500 feet during the operations. They used avalanche probing technology and devices to locate the deceased male.

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team was assisted by Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs and Med Evac.