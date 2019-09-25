Man dies off-roading near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — A 54-year-old man died while off-roading near Breckenridge on Wednesday afternoon, according to Summit County Rescue Group officials.

The rescue group responded to a call about an off-road motorcyclist who was lying unresponsive on the North Fork of the Swan Jeep Trail, about five miles from Tiger Road in Breckenridge, according to a news release.

The man was off-roading with two friends, who were several seconds behind him and discovered him lying next to his motorcycle on the trail. The men called 911 and performed CPR for about 30 minutes until a search and rescue team arrived from Tiger Road.

The three men were from the Denver area, according to the rescue group.

Flight For Life personnel pronounced the man dead at about 2:20 p.m., and he was transported out of the area by the rescue team.

Other responding agencies include the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Fire & EMS and Summit County Advocates.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s cause of death following an autopsy.