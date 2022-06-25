Man dies, woman and dog rescued after canoe capsizes in Sweetwater Lake

Sweetwater Lake is in far north Garfield County north of Dotsero. A man died earlier this week after a canoe capsized in the lake.

A man died earlier this week after a canoe capsized in Sweetwater Lake, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release on Friday.

Deputies received notice Wednesday that a woman was stranded on the cliffs north of Sweetwater Lake and during the rescue determined that her husband was still missing.

“The canoe capsized (the night before) and the female and dog were able to swim to the shore,” the release states. “Unfortunately, the male party was unable to reach the shore. His body was discovered the next morning and retrieved by fishermen and paddle boarders recreating on the lake and acting as good Samaritans.

“Gypsum Fire was at the scene, as well as members of Search and Rescue and a local forest service employee. All assisted in the recovery of the body with Gypsum Fire providing initial care for the female who had been stranded over-night.”

The woman was transported to Valley View Hospital for treatment. She also met with a Victim Response Advocate before being reunited with her dog.

“This tragedy reminds us all of the dangers associated with aquatic activities rather on a river or a lake and the need to take extra precautions whenever possible,” the release states. “The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Forest Service Employee, the Good Samaritans, members of Search and Rescue and the Gypsum Fire Department for their assistance in this incident.”

