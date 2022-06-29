‘Man of La Mancha’ brings the story of Don Quixote to Silverthorne Friday

The Lake Dillon Theatre Co. production of “Man of La Mancha” opens Friday, July 1. It runs through Aug. 28 in repertory with “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Lake Dillon Theatre Co./Courtesy photo

A theater performance originally planned for 2020 will soon open at the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. “Man of La Mancha,” the 1965 musical adaptation of Dale Wasserman’s play “I, Don Quixote” opens Friday, July 1, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s CVA Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne.

Performed in repertory with “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” the musical offers a more serious contrast to the farce as it features Miguel de Cervantes retelling his classic novel during the Spanish Inquisition.

However, Artistic Director Chris Alleman and crew took the musical a step forward and transformed it for modern audiences. It has 12 actor-musicians — when the cast is usually around twice as many — playing their own instruments on stage.

Yet these actors are themselves portraying actors in a warehouse using found objects for costumes and props to perform “Man of La Mancha,” which is already a play within a play. The creative twists were created completely in house to make it fresh, intimate and authentic.

“The first week of music rehearsals, we just deconstructed the score,” Alleman said. “People who are familiar with the musical are going to recognize the songs they love and cherish, but it is going to have a different sound and feel to it because we’re using all stringed instruments except for one moment with one song.”

The show runs from July 1 through Aug. 28 at the CVA Flex Theater. Tickets range from $25 to $52. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.