Man suspected of driving over girlfriend in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Brighton man faces a felony assault charge after the man’s girlfriend told police he shoved her out of a car and then twice ran over her legs.

Noah S. Block, 33, was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of felony second-degree assault, third-degree assault, theft, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and obstruction of telephone service.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Steamboat Springs police came across a woman lying on the shoulder of the road at 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

A male bystander told police the woman had been pushed out of a car. The woman was only wearing boots, and witnesses used jackets to cover her.

A witness told police the driver of the car, later identified as Block, did a U-turn, pulled up to the woman and said, “You (expletive), you deserve this,” according to an arrest affidavit. Block then drove away.

Police spoke with the woman at the emergency room. She told them she was staying in a vacation rental with Block, and they got into an argument.

The woman told police she believed Block was going to abandon her in Steamboat, and she wanted to get her cell phone out of his car.

She told police she could not get her phone because Block kept locking the doors.

The woman told police Block was about to leave in the car. She again tried to get her phone wearing only boots and a jacket, according to the affidavit, and Block drove away with her in the car.

The woman told police she was pushed out of the car, and Block ran over her legs with his Toyota 4Runner, the affidavit states. The woman told police Block did a U-turn, ran over her legs again and then drove off.

The woman told police she was also assaulted in the vacation rental and in the car, the affidavit states.

Block was advised of his rights during court Monday. He was being represented by Steamboat attorney Larry Combs.

Combs told the judge Block is a medical marijuana business owner, and the woman is currently on probation for a case out of Adams County.

Combs said Block was the protected party in a restraining order in a case related to the woman, who has left the Steamboat area.

Block was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

“There is a lot of information that still needs to be collected,” Combs said after the hearing.

