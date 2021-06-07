Man who died after being pulled from Eagle River is identified as Summit County resident

EAGLE — The man who died Sunday, June 6, after being pulled from the Eagle River has been identified as 53-year-old Summit County resident Jeffrey Flynn, according to the Eagle County Coroner’s Office.

Flynn was found unresponsive just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Eagle Police Department. He was wearing a life vest.

He was found by two men on paddle boards who pulled him from the water, began to administer CPR and called police.

Flynn remained unresponsive as first responders took over the administration of CPR and transported him by ambulance to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead by medical professionals upon arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

His death was labeled by police as a suspected boating accident, but the official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, a spokesperson for Eagle County government said Monday, June 7.

Flynn was a senior inspector and plans examiner for Summit County government.

The Eagle Police Department responded to the call along with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle County Paramedics Services.

This story is from VailDaily.com.