Man who died off-roading near Breckenridge identified

BRECKENRIDGE — The man who died while off-roading near Breckenridge last week has been identified as 59-year-old Lon Baker of Thornton, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood.

On Sept. 25, the Summit County Rescue Group responded to a call about an off-road motorcyclist lying unresponsive on the North Fork of the Swan Jeep Trail, about five miles from Tiger Road in Breckenridge, according to the rescue group.

Baker was off-roading with friends, who discovered him lying next to his motorcycle on the trail. The other men called 911 and performed CPR for about half an hour until a search and rescue team arrived.

Flight For Life personnel pronounced Baker dead at the scene, and he was transported out of the area. According to the county coroner’s office, the manner of Baker’s death was natural, and was caused by a severe coronary or aortic atherosclerosis — typically caused by a buildup of plaque inside artery walls that slows down the flow of blood.