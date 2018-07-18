Man who unintentionally fired bullet during Steamboat baseball game is a Wyoming police officer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The man who accidentally fired his gun during a youth baseball game in Steamboat Springs on June 15 is a Wyoming police officer.

Markum King, a 37-year-old officer with the Cheyenne Police Department, has been charged with disorderly conduct, a class 2 misdemeanor, and reckless endangerment, a class 3 misdemeanor.

“No comment at this time while the case is pending,” said King’s Steamboat attorney Sean Brown.

Just before 4:30 p.m. June 15, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the north baseball field at Ski Town Park off Pine Grove Road for a report of shots fired.

According to a police report, King had a concealed-carry permit and unintentionally fired a single shot from a small, semi-automatic handgun into the dirt beneath the bleachers. The bullet grazed his buttock and drew some blood. He was otherwise uninjured.

King was compliant with requests to leave the area of the baseball game, which was part of a Triple Crown youth tournament. The game continued after the incident. The man was in town supporting one of the baseball teams.

“He was very cooperative,” Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen said.

Police learned King was a police officer while investigating the incident.

“In no way did he try to use that to influence the officer,” Christensen said.

According to the report, King told police he had been sitting in the bleacher, and he adjusted his pants.

Kind told police he must have put his finger on the trigger when he adjusted his pants and shot one round into the bleachers.

The police report does not include the model of the gun.

King admitted to drinking a very small amount of alcohol about an hour before talking to police. King submitted to a breath test and blew a .000.

A person who is under the influence of alcohol while carrying a firearm can be charged with prohibited use of a weapon.

Police examined King’s injury and observed a raw patch of skin a few inches long on his upper leg/buttock area.

King told police he would have notified them of the incident if no one else did.

