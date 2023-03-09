Many Colorado teachers dig into their own pockets to buy classroom supplies. The state may soon pay them back.

Lucy Squire teaches third grade at Copper Mesa Elementary March 7, 2023, in Highlands Ranch. Squire has taught for 18 years and is one of many teachers who frequently spends money out of pocket to fund classroom supplies and learning materials.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

Everywhere you look in Lucy Squire’s classroom, you can spy the teacher’s touch.

Squire, a third grade teacher at Copper Mesa Elementary School in Highlands Ranch, purchased lights, makeshift drapes and many of the books that help make her classroom what she calls “our home away from home for our kids.”

She also bought many of the basics that make it a classroom in the first place — dry-erase markers, bulletin boards, a stool where she can sit while teaching at her whiteboard, a dark pink director’s chair that has lasted almost all her 18 years of reading aloud to students and bookcases that hold the hundreds of books in her class library.

“It seems like the expectation is just that we spend our money for whatever we need,” said Squire, who earlier in her career would drop more than $500 on her classroom and has tried to scale back her personal spending to less than $200 per school year. “I try to just keep it to the basics of what I need and just whatever I need throughout the years, it comes up.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to ease that financial burden with legislation that would provide an income tax credit to public school educators aimed at reimbursing them for classroom supplies, costs tied to professional development, continuing education, extra educational materials and field trips.

Read the full story on ColoradoSun.com .