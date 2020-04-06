Map shows Summit County census self-response rate is 11.4%

DILLON — April 1 was Census Day and so far Summit County is falling behind the state and the nation with a response rate of 11.4% as of Sunday afternoon, according to a self-response rate map put out by the U.S. Census Bureau. The state self-response rate is currently 47.9% while the national response rate is 44.5%. The map reports that the county’s final 2010 response rate was 27.8%.

Summit County residents can respond to the census online at 2020Census.gov or by phone or mail. Instructions for all three methods can be found in the census packets delivered to residences. Census questions include four questions about the household on the census followed by questions about each person living in the home, according to a sample provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. There are no citizenship questions on the census.