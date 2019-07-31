March with your mutt at the 29th annual K94K fundraiser

K94K participants jog the last stretch of the race on Frisco's Main Street in 2017. The race benefitting the League for Animals and People of the Summit returns Saturday, Aug. 3.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Join nearly 150 dogs and humans for the 29th annual K94K to raise money for the League for Animals and People of the Summit, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance for veterinary services.

The annual event has raised about $17,000 each year and will take place Saturday, Aug. 3. The race starts and ends at the Frisco History Park, 120 S. Main St. It begins at 9:15 a.m., with registration lasting from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

There is a fun walk and a timed race, with prizes being awarded to the top finishers. Other activities include door prizes, dog contests and vendors, a flea market, silent auction, live music from Randall McKinnon, food from Abbey’s Coffee, dog ice cream, paw painting and more.

The cost is $25 for the first dog and $15 for the second and subsequent dogs when preregistering. Pricing goes up to $30 for the first dog on the day of the event. Visit SummitLAPS.org to register and for more details.